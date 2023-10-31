AVERAGE HIGH FOR OCTOBER 31ST: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR OCTOBER 31ST: 34°

TUESDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:39 AM

TUESDAY’S SUNSET: 6:03 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – Happy Halloween! It’s a spooky day but the weather in store is mainly nice! How will our evening play out? Details below:

TODAY:

We saw overnight lake-effect drizzle and flurries but we are mainly dry this morning, and we continue to be dry later today. Skies are mainly increasing in cloud cover ahead of the low that moves in tonight. However, we could still see breaks of sun this afternoon, which helps us warm up to the mid to upper 40s.

TONIGHT:

Tonight as cloud cover increases, we can’t completely rule out the chance for a few drops or flurries, but most stay dry until the low moves in late around midnight. With temperatures dropping to the 30s tonight, we could see many areas with a mix of rain and snow showers overnight and into the morning.

REST OF THE WEEK:

More chances for rain/snow showers come tomorrow but slow down through the day. High pressure settles in by Thursday, and we won’t see chances for showers again until late Friday into Saturday.

TUESDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 32

FRIDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

SATURDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 58 LOW: 41

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 39

MONDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54

Have a spooky day!👻🎃

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram