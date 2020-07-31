Hall’s Candies celebrates 50 years of sweet treats

GILLETT, PA (WETM) – Hall’s candies have been in serving sweet treats for the past 50 years in the heart of Gillett, Pennsylvania.

They are known for their fudge, brittle and chocolates. A fourth generation owned business that keeps the family aspect close to their core values.

Emilee Carpenter, the marketing manager at Hall’s grew up watching her dad work at Hall’s for many years.

“So there is 6 people in my family and 5 are actively working in the business. Its cool we kind of all have our own strands that we work on,” Carpenter said.

Her Brother Greg Andrews is the production manager and also grew up helping their dad out in the kitchen.

“You know in the morning it’s pretty quite so I like making the fudge with my father and uncle,” Andrews said.

Hall’s candies were originally two local businesses that were purchased and merged together in 1970. Then in 1974 a 400 square foot room was built for all the production, assembly, and packing. Candy operations were only for summer fairs and holiday seasons.

In 2014 an expansion was built to the facility for more room to make the candies. A year before the expansion candy operations were made year-round and online presence through their website and Amazon.

In 2017 Hall’s serviced their first wholesale grocery chain, Wegmans Food Market.

Fun fact about Hall’s brittle is they have sold enough boxes to exceed the height of the Empire State Building seven times.

To view all the 50 year anniversary promotions visit their website or follow them on Instagram and Facebook.