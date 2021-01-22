Hank Aaron, defying racism in America’s favorite game

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – Legendary baseball player and cultural icon Hank Aaron has passed away. 18 News spoke Friday with sports author and historian Jared Wheeler on the passing of the baseball great. In this report, Wheeler shared how Aaron overcame racism, becoming one of the most iconic players of the game.

ATLANTA (AP) – Former home run king Hank Aaron has died. The Baseball Hall of Famer passed away in his sleep at age 86. Aaron endured racist threats with stoic dignity during his pursuit of Babe Ruth, breaking the career home run record in the pre-steroids era.

“Hammerin’ Hank” set a wide array of records during a 23-year career spent mostly with the Milwaukee and Atlanta Braves, including RBIs, extra-base hits and total bases.

But he’ll be remembered for one swing, the one that knocked off the Babe. Aaron finished his career with 755 homers, a mark since broken by Barry Bonds.

