ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — As the days become hotter in the Southern Tier, many residents will be looking to cool off and escape the heat. To be ready for summer, the Harris Hill Pool will be opening this weekend for the public to enjoy, according to the Chemung County Executive.

The pool is scheduled to open on Saturday, June 17, and will be open Monday through Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and on the weekends from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For pricing, Chemung County residents will have a discount, with the listings for prices being listed as the following:

Up to age two – Free for both county and non-county

two to six years old – $2 for county and $2.50 for non-county

seven to adult – $3 for county and $3.50 for non-county

Senior Citizens – $2 for county and $2.50 for non-county

Individual Season Pass – $40 for county and $55 for non-county

Family Season Pass (Includes two adults and up to four children) – $80 for county and $95 for non-county

According to county executive Chris Moss, a detailed list of the swimming rules is posted at the pool for visitors to follow. Moss also advises that no flotation devices are allowed at the pool, with no exceptions.