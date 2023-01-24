BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WETM) – Customers who have dealt with frustrating billing from NYSEG or RG&E will have the chance to comment on the issue at several public forums in the next few weeks.

The NYS Department of Public Service (DPS) announced that it will hold two virtual forums and three in-person forums “to receive public comments regarding alleged delayed or erroneous billing, delayed or inaccurate meter reading, and customer service problems” with NYSEG and Rochester Gas & Electric (RG&E).

DPS said that in 2022—especially since August 2022—it’s seen a dramatic increase in complaints (“unusual amounts of complaints”) against NYSEG and its customer service. Specifically, DPS said customers reported high and inaccurate bills based on inaccurate estimated meter readings. Customers have also reportedly complained about being unable to reach NYSEG customer service over the phone or having to sit on hold for long periods.

Any public comments will become part of the official record in these forums. DPS said comments can also be submitted toll-free at 1-800-335-2120 or by U.S. mail. The department also reminded the public not to reveal personal information in their comments.

DPS is looking for comments specifically on the following questions:

Have you received delayed bills or no bills for extended periods of time (e.g., more than one month)?

If you did not receive a bill for one month or more, how long did it take to receive a bill, and did you possibly receive more than one bill as a “catch-up”?

If you called your utility to inquire why you did not receive a bill, did you receive timely, accurate and adequate information from your utility about why you were not receiving your bill(s) and when normal billing would resume?

If you are a customer receiving renewable energy services from a community distributed generation (CDG), have you had any issues with receiving bills, credits, or with inaccurate, delayed, or non-existent credits and billing reconciliations?

If you are a customer with solar panels or another form of renewable energy, have you had any issues with receiving bills, credits, or with inaccurate, delayed, or nonexistent credits and billing reconciliations? Or have you had troubles with demand metering?

If you receive supply service through an Energy Service Company (ESCO), have you had any issues with receiving bills, credits, or with inaccurate, delayed, or nonexistent credits and billing reconciliations?

See when and where the forums will be held below:

Virtual Forums

January 31, 2023 1:00 p.m. www.webex.com Event Number: 2343 229 4895 Password: Jan31-1pm Phone Access: 518-549-0500 Access Code: 2343 229 4895 6:00 p.m. www.webex.com Event Number: 2333 158 8627 Password: Jan31-6pm Phone Access: 518-549-0500 Access Code: 2333 158 8627



In-Person Forums