ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Two vehicles were involved in a head-on accident in Elmira on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, Aug. 15, two SUVs made a head on collision near the intersection of Davis Street and Woodlawn Avenue in Elmira.

One person is being taken to the hospital with minor injuries, while the vehicles are currently being towed from the scene.

Erway Ambulance, Elmira Police and Elmira Fire Department responded to the accident.