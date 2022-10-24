SAYRE, PA (WETM) – Flu season is here, and so is an uptick in cases, which means health experts across the globe are urging people to get their shots.

Across the United States, more states, including Georgia and Texas, are seeing a greater surge of influenza cases than the past couple years. The surge is also prevalent here in New York State and Pennsylvania.

“Tompkins County has more flu cases, but we are seeing an uptick in…our Southern Tier Region,” said Dr. Jon Rittenberger, MD and MS for Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre. “And so, you know, flu is alive and well in our region and we need to take steps to protect ourselves and our families.”

There are a number of reasons for the uptick, including the rising number of people staying indoors with others as the colder weather comes back. Another reason is fewer people wearing face coverings this year after nationwide mandates were lifted.

Appointments for the flu vaccine are now available at Guthrie Health medical centers, but are not necessary. The vaccine, according to Dr. Rittenberger, is constantly being upgraded based on what the dominant strain of the virus is around the globe.

Flu vaccines are encouraged for anyone aged six months or older. Billing will be handled through insurance. More information on when and where to get vaccinated can be found here.