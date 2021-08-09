Heastie, Assembly Judiciary Committee talk status of impeachment probe

ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Judiciary Committee Chair Charles Levine held a press conference Monday about their impeachment probe of Gov. Andrew Cuomo. They said they are continuing to review the evidence and plan to make a determination with the next few weeks.

This comes less than a week after Attorney General Letitia James released a damning report about Cuomo’s treatment of government staff. The Judiciary Committee has been working on the question of impeachment independent of the Attorney General investigation for months.

