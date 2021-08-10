Heat Advisory in effect from 12:00pm until 7:00pm Wednesday

(NEXSTAR) - New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's decision to abandon his battle to stay in office amid a wave of sexual harassment allegations has renewed focus on the MeToo movement and set off a power shift in one of the nation's most significant elected offices.

The 63-year-old Democrat had denied wrongdoing for weeks - describing allegations as a "political attack" - and while he did apologize for some behavior, he stopped short of acknowledging many of the allegations against him during a televised address Tuesday.