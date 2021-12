ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – There was a heavy police presence at Arnot Ogden Medical Center Tuesday afternoon.

Reports first came into 18 News around 4 p.m. According to witnesses, the facility is being evacuated.

New York State Police confirmed that the Elmira Police Department was handling the incident. EPD didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

18 News will continue to follow this story and provide updates as they become available.