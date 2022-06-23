NYSP and the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office respond to Watkins Glen Elementary School on June 23, 2022

WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Watkins Glen Elementary School has been evacuated after a staff member received a call allegedly threatening a shooting on the last day of school, according to the Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office.

Schuyler County Sheriff Kevin Rumsey said that his department, Watkins Glen Police, and New York State Police all responded to the school after a staff member received an automated call around 1:00 p.m. According to Rumsey, the call allegedly claimed a shooter was on their way to the school.

Students in Pre-K through Grade 6 had already gone home, and around 60 other students were evacuated into the auditorium, the Sheriff said. Parents were notified and all students were picked up.

Rumsey said a sweep of the school found nothing, but law enforcement planned to do another sweep.

18 News will continue to follow this story and provide details as they become available