Heavy rain, flooding, and tornado warning, severe weather hits region

Flooding on the corner of Simcoe Road and Sawyer Road in Bradford County. Right above Lake Ondawa or what people call Big Pond. This is in Springfield township. (PHOTO Diane Leonard)

BRADFORD COUNTY, Pa., (WETM-TV) – Severe weather brought more flooding to parts of our area Monday night, along with a tornado warning for Bradford County.

Before 8 p.m. Monday, the National Weather Service in Binghamton issued a tornado warning for Central Bradford County. The NWS said a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was over Burlington, 8 miles northwest of Towanda. The 18 Storm Team brought LIVE team coverage during that warning, which has since been canceled. The radar did register tornadic activity. However, the NWS will have to assess if a tornado touched down.

National Weather Service in Binghamton is planning on performing a storm damage survey tomorrow late morning (7/13) in Wetona area in Bradford co. Multiple trees were reported down in areas there was a mesocyclone present. The radar for the tornado warned storm on Bradford CO had a tornado debris signature present. National Weather Service in Binghamton

There were also reports of multiple water rescues in Bradford County. First News Now reported evacuations took place Monday evening at the Roseville Trailer Park due to flooding. The trailer park is located along Benson Avenue and Benedict Lane in Roseville Borough. Water was entering some of the homes.

Local roads in and around Mansfield are also shut down Monday night due to flooding. The NWS issued a flash flood warning for Bradford County until midnight.