Heights native receives NY State Police’s highest award for heroism

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira Heights native has received the highest award for heroism in the New York State Police.

Investigator Brandon M. Levanduski (LEFT) recipient of the Brummer Award.

Investigator Brandon Levanduski received the Brummer Award at the 45th Annual New York State Police Superintendent’s Commendation Awards in Albany on Thursday.

The Brummer Award represents valor, heroism, and outstanding performance of duty by members of the New York State Police, according to the NY State Police Investigators Association.

Levanduski is an Edison High School graduate. He currently serves downstate in Troop NYC. He lives with his beautiful wife, 18 News alum Torri Singer, who currently works for NEWS 12 as a reporter.