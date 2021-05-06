Heights native receives NY State Police’s highest award for heroism

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira Heights native has received the highest award for heroism in the New York State Police.

Investigator Brandon M. Levanduski (LEFT) recipient of the Brummer Award.

Investigator Brandon Levanduski received the Brummer Award at the 45th Annual New York State Police Superintendent’s Commendation Awards in Albany on Thursday.

The Brummer Award represents valor, heroism, and outstanding performance of duty by members of the New York State Police, according to the NY State Police Investigators Association.

Levanduski is an Edison High School graduate. He currently serves downstate in Troop NYC. He lives with his beautiful wife, 18 News alum Torri Singer, who currently works for NEWS 12 as a reporter.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mobile Apps DMB_1503428499636.png

Trending Now