One person killed after helicopter en route to Towanda crashes

WYOMING, Pa. (AP) — Authorities were investigating a helicopter crash in northeastern Pennsylvania, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

According to the FAA, the flight had departed Allentown Queen Municipal Airport in Allentown and was headed to Bradford County Airport in Towanda.

According to our sister station WBRE, Pennsylvania State Police have confirmed that one person died in the crash.

The wreckage of a Robinson R44 copter was found in a remote area of Wyoming on Thursday night after the agency had issued an alert about a missing aircraft, the FAA said.

State Police say the helicopter was discovered after a medical helicopter crew noticed a fire on the ground late Thursday night. The PA Game Commission responded and discovered the wreckage. It is a privately-owned helicopter.

The Robinson R44 is a four-seat light helicopter that has been in production since 1992.

The National Transportation Safety Board will be in charge of the investigation.