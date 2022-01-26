Help for local victims of Tropical Storm Fred

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Small Business Administration (SBA) is now offering Low-Interest Loans to residents of Steuben County that were affected by the flooding from Tropical Storm Fred, according to Timothy Marshall, Director of Public Safety.
If your business or home was damaged by Tropical Storm Fred last August, county officials said a low-interest disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration can help pay for your repairs. That’s even if those repairs are already completed or still underway.
SBA loan funds can pay off higher-interest-rate loans or credit card charges used to pay for repairs. You can apply online at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov. Or call 1-800-659-2955 for help.