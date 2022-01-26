Help for local victims of Tropical Storm Fred

In this image provided by New Hanover County Fire Rescue, members of North Carolina’s Task Force 11, based in New Hanover County, are shown during rescue efforts in Canton, N.C, on Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021. Authorities said that dozens of water rescues were performed after the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred dumped rain on the mountains of North Carolina. (New Hanover County Fire Rescue via AP)

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – The Small Business Administration (SBA) is now offering Low-Interest Loans to residents of Steuben County that were affected by the flooding from Tropical Storm Fred, according to Timothy Marshall, Director of Public Safety.

If your business or home was damaged by Tropical Storm Fred last August, county officials said a low-interest disaster loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration can help pay for your repairs. That’s even if those repairs are already completed or still underway.

SBA loan funds can pay off higher-interest-rate loans or credit card charges used to pay for repairs. You can apply online at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov. Or call 1-800-659-2955 for help.