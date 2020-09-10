Hepatitis A case confirmed for employee of Dunkin’ Donuts in Bath

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – An employee at the Dunkin’ Donuts on West Morris Street in Bath has tested positive for hepatitis A and was working while infectious, according to the Steuben County Public Health Department.

Public health officials say there is a “low risk of contracting illness, however, individuals who have not been previously vaccinated for Hepatitis A and who consumed food or drink from the Dunkin’ Donuts on August 17 through August 22 should monitor themselves and their families for symptoms for 50 days and seek medical evaluation for Hepatitis A if they develop symptoms of this infection.”

“The Hepatitis A virus can be transmitted through consuming food or drinks that have been contaminated by an infectious individual,” said Darlene Smith, Public Health Director. “We recommend all residents get the Hepatitis A vaccine as part of their routine vaccine schedule. For those who have not been previously vaccinated, getting the Hepatitis A vaccine within two weeks of an exposure can prevent development of the infection. Even though we are beyond the two-week window in this case, it is particularly important for those who may have been exposed at Dunkin’ Donuts on August 17 – 22 to consult with their healthcare provider.”

Symptoms of Hepatitis A can include:

· Fever

· Fatigue

· Loss of appetite

· Nausea

· Vomiting

· Abdominal pain

· Dark urine

· Clay-colored stools

· Joint pain

· Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

Persons who have been vaccinated against hepatitis A or have had hepatitis A disease in the past are protected from hepatitis A infection, and there is no need for further action. Contact your healthcare provider or Steuben County Public Health with questions at 607-664-2438.

For more information:

About SCPH, visit http://www.steubencony.org/publichealth

About Hepatitis A, visit https://www.health.ny.gov/diseases/communicable/hepatitis/hepatitis_a/