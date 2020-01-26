HGTV’S Home Town Takeover submission sparks local optimism, Elmira on the rise

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – HGTV’S Home Town Takeover submissions took place today.

Locals came out to the Southside Community Center for Elmira’s “Home Town Takeover” community interview.

Event organizer Alex Chichester said this even really puts Elmira on the map.

The post showed up on his Facebook wall from Envision Elmira’s Facebook Page. To Chichester, he could not pass up the opportunity.

“I took it and ran with it,” said Event Organizer Alex Chichester. “It really sparked a light in Elmira and resonated with people. It is more than just me. I’m really happy the community has supported me,” added Chichester.

Applicants were encouraged to explain why HGTV should come to Elmira.

A second station was set up for personal submissions directly to HGTV where they were submitted on the spot.

