Hidden Landmarks Host J.D. Iles holds Open House, talk on Rorick’s Glen Amusement Park

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – The Chemung County Historical Society hosted an open house with area realtor and host of the popular web series Hidden Landmarks, J.D. Iles.

Despite the wintry mix in the Twin Tiers, it did not stop people from coming out to show support for the Iles, his talk on Rorick’s Glen and its impact in Elmira when it was around.

Iles said this event was a way to show just how much he appreciates the areas rich history and to share that love with others.

“Today is a day for those who enjoy Hidden Landmarks, where we have an open house from the Chemung County Historical Society,” said J.D Iles. “I’m giving a talk about Roricks Glen. Hidden Landmarks is about is trying to foster an interest in local history,” continued Iles.

Iles explained this was a great event for community engagement and to spread local historical knowledge throughout the Twin Tiers.