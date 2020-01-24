Hidden Landmarks: Mark Twain Archive

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM – TV) – Mark Twain has a long, deep history in the Twin Tiers.

The Mark Twain Statue on the campus of Elmira College is just one example of the history left behind.

The campus of Elmira College has more a lot to provide in terms of Twain’s impact.

The school pays homage to Samuel Clemens and clarifies the true importance and legacy of this institution as it relates to the most significant American Writer in the world.

Elmira was the chosen summer home of the Clemens family, and Elmira was the place where Mark Twain wrote all of his most important works.

The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn, Life on the Mississippi, A Connecticut Yankee in King Arthur Court, The Prince and the Pauper, and many other books and short essays.

These works were all written in Elmira.

Elmira is where Samuel Clemens first met his future wife Olivia Landon, and they eventually married on February 2nd, 1870.

Elmira College just happened to be the college that Livy attended – and her father – Jervis Langdon, was a trustee of the college.

Founded in 1855, Elmira College was the first American college founded to offer women a course of study equal in rigor to the best men’s colleges of the time. The College became co-educational in 1969.

This is the study where Mark Twain did all of is writing. He didn’t write here at Elmira College. This study originally stood at his sister-in-law’s home at Quarry Farm.

It was moved to the college in 1952 to keep this important historic literary landmark safe.

This is probably the most visible Mark Twain connection that Elmira College has.

The Gannett Trip Library at Elmira College and the archive is a very important piece of the Center for Mark Twain Studies.

In 1983, Jervis and Irene Langdon willed Quarry Farm to Elmira College, with the intention that the college form an organization that would foster and support the teaching and study of Mark Twain’s life and writing at all academic levels. And so, the Center for Mark Twain Studies at Elmira College was born.

Within these archives, there are various editions of Twain’s work, the collection includes photographs, books from Twain’s library and the library at Quarry Farm, books and articles written about him, and microfilms of letters and manuscripts from Mark Twain collections throughout the world.

The largest collection of Mark Twain’s papers reside at The Mark Twain Project at UC Berkely.

The Center of Mark Twain Studies in Elmira is unique, because it is the center of a powerful driving force for further study and exploration of who Mark Twain was, and not only his influence on literary and world history, but how he relates to us all, even today.