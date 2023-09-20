AVERAGE HIGH FOR SEPTEMBER 20th: 75°

AVERAGE LOW FOR SEPTEMBER 20th: 49°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:53 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 7:09 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure remains over the region today and into the rest of the work week. How will the weather play out for the start of fall? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Temperatures are dipping into the 40s for many of us tonight. We remain clear in the sky, and the clearing will allow for patchy fog especially in our valleys.

TOMORROW:

Another day under high pressure is in the forecast for tomorrow, and temperatures will warm up to the low 70s again. A few lake effect clouds will be possible for the earlier parts of the morning, but we are expecting mostly sunny clouds.

REST OF THE WEEK:

High pressure remains for the last days of summer, until an area of low pressure is likely to push up the east coast for the official start of fall. High temperatures are staying in the low 70s until the middle of next week, but lows are starting to get cooler, some nights dipping into the mid to low 40s.

THURSDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 71 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: FEW MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 45

SATURDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 72 LOW: 49

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 70 LOW: 50

MONDAY: SUN & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 70 LOW: 52

TUESDAY: SUN & CLOUDS SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68LOW: 49

WEDNESDAY: : SUN & CLOUDS CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 68

Have a great night!

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Nick Guzzo: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram

Meteorologist Anthony Codispoti: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Alivia Colón: Facebook I Twitter I Instagram