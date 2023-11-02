AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 2nd: 54°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 2nd: 34°

THURSDAY’S SUNRISE: 7:41 AM

THURSDAY’S SUNSET: 6:00 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – High pressure continues to keep us dry and quiet tonight and into tomorrow. Will we stay dry for the weekend? Details below:

TONIGHT:

Quiet and clear conditions stay in place for tonight as high pressure remains. Temperatures are a bit milder than previous nights, with lows in the mid to low 30s.

TOMORROW:

We stay dry tomorrow, but clouds are increasing with low pressure creating a tighter pressure gradient ahead of a weak front this weekend. This also comes with breezy conditions tomorrow morning and afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer in the mid to upper 50s.

REST OF THE WEEK:

A few showers are possible early Saturday and Sunday morning, but most will stay mainly dry and cloudy throughout the day. Temperatures continue to rise into the mild upper 50s and near 60. Widespread showers are likely to be held off to the start of the workweek.

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. CHANCE AM SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 40

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 46

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 58 LOW: 41

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 37

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS & BREEZY

HIGH: 48

Have a wonderful night!

