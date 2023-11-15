AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 12th: 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 12th: 30°

WEDNESDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:58 AM

WEDNESDAY’S SUNSET: 4:46 PM

Elmira, N.Y. (WETM) – It barely felt like November today with 60-degree highs for many. When do the cold temperatures return? Details below:

TONIGHT:

High pressure helps clear our skies tonight, and with little cloud cover to preserve the warm air from this afternoon, we quickly dip into the 30s. Deeper valleys could see freezing temperatures as well.

TOMORROW:

Tomorrow we are back with mild temperatures and sunshine. Highs will be in the low 60s and upper 50s, and we only see a few clouds with high pressure staying in control.

REST OF THE WEEK:

After a dry start to Friday, rainfall returns by late afternoon and evening, and continues into Saturday morning. Saturday looks drier, but the lake effect turns back on with NW flow returning by Saturday evening, and with near-freezing nights, a few scattered, mixed showers are possible by Sunday.

THURSDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 62 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS RETURN & WINDY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 36

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: BROKEN CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 26

MONDAY: DRYING OUT. MIX SUN & CLOUDS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS. SHOWERS LIKELY/ CHANCE \WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 47 LOW: 35

WEDNESDAY: MID/HIGH CLOUDS. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46

