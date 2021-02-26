High school football season can begin March 1, but many in Section III holding off a week

(WSYR-TV) — After not allowing high school football in the fall, New York State has allowed teams to return to the gridiron beginning on March 1.

But local teams won’t begin practicing on Monday. The Salt City Athletic Conference, consisting of some of the biggest schools in Section III athletics, will begin practice on March 8.

Schools will play games against each other in pods. Baldwinsville, Liverpool, Cicero-North Syracuse, Henninger, Corcoran, and Nottingham will begin play on March 19. The plan is to play six games and a seventh game is possible.

Schools in the second pod include Auburn, Jamesville-DeWitt, East Syracuse Minoa, Fayetteville-Manlius, Christian Brothers Academy, Central Square, and Fulton. The schedule for these teams is not finalized yet, but they will begin practice on March 8.

The Onondaga High School League, which consists of many of the smaller schools in Section III, starts practice on March 15. Games are scheduled to begin April 1 with four or five games on the schedule.

Tri-Valley, Frontier, and Center State Leagues are still working to finalize their plans.

The season must end by May 1.