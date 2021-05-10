High school graduation is approaching. Who will be in attendance?

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND – JULY 14: Students throw their mortarboards in the air during their graduation photograph at the University of Birmingham degree congregations on July 14, 2009 in Birmingham, England. Over 5000 graduates will be donning their robes this week to collect their degrees from The University of Birmingham. A recent survey suggested that there are 48 graduates competing for every job. (Photo by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – With graduation season shortly approaching, high school graduates will soon be moving their tassels from right to left.

With it comes a great deal of requirements.

“Our main goal on a local level is to help each individual district or private school, be able to hold their graduation and have one ceremony and do it safely,” said Chemung County Executive Chris Moss.

The question of who will be in attendance is now heavily relied on your vaccination status or if you test Covid negative.

According to state guidelines, you must be fully vaccinated or have a negative covid test 6 hours prior to being able to attend graduation.

Last month, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo released guidance for graduation ceremonies.

Horseheads Central School District Superintendent, Dr. Thomas Douglas, says these guidelines could change at any minute.

“Whenever you have a large scale event in New York State, you must meet the New York state requirements of either being able to be vaccinated or if the certain numbers are surpassed have a be able to present a couple of things either a 72 hour PCR negative test or an antigen test within six hours,” said Dr. Douglas.

“The school districts in Chemung County that might just be that much bigger where the schools still don’t want to have, for example, separate graduations to stay under the 500, you know, they may want to just have one on one ceremony, understandably, knowing it’s going to exceed the limit. and so, therefore, either the vaccination or the negative test comes into play,” said Steuben County Public Health Director, Darlene Smith.

As New York state continues to further re-open the economy, this is just another sign of normalcy for graduates to finally walk across the stage.