WELLSBORO, Pa. (WETM) – Highland Chocolates of Wellsboro has been awarded the PA Wilds Business of the Year Award in a ceremony that took place yesterday.

According to its owner Partners In Progress, Inc., the chocolate factory was recognized for having taken bold steps to grow their business in a way that meshes conservation and economic development, as well as offering an authentic experience or product to visitors and residents.

The award ceremony took place on Thursday, July 27, in Punxsutawney, Pa. where Operations Manager Erin Roupp and Program Director Kelly Irwin were present to receive the honor.

Highland Chocolates’ commitment to producing premium chocolates, confections and other treats has earned them a loyal customer base, not just locally, but also nationwide.

In addition to making chocolates and treats, the factory also empowers Individuals with disabilities to succeed. Highland’s commitment to creating this inclusive and progressive environment for Individuals with disabilities is commended as a model of compassion and inclusivity within the business community of the PA Wilds.

Their dedication to quality, sustainability and community engagement has earned them a reputation as one of the leading chocolatiers in the Pennsylvania Wilds region.