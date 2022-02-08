Hill Top Inn adds new renovations in preparation for its Valentine’s Day Dinner Extravaganza

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – After months of being closed due to Covid-19, the staff at Hill Top Inn is returning just in time for Valentine’s Day.

The restaurant has been hit hard by the pandemic and the many restrictions in place in New York State. The local restaurant is adjusting its focus to make the hilltop experience the best it could be.

“We want to make sure that they still feel that hilltop experience when they’re eating that meal in front of them. It’s not as easy to create the same fun experience. We can’t banter with customers as much as we normally would. We try to make sure that they feel that throughout.” said Michael Sullivan, President, Hill Top Inn

The Hill Top Inn has extended its signature Valentine’s Day event from one day to four days.

To make reservations for you and your significant other, visit the Hill Top Inn website.