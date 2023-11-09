ATHENS TWP, Pa. (WETM) — A historic bridge in Bradford County is scheduled to be taken down and replaced and is expected to detour traffic for months, according to a report from township officials.

The Thomas Avenue Bridge in Athens Township connecting Sayre’s east side and Milltown is scheduled to be closed starting Nov. 13 and will reopen again in July 2024, if all goes to plan.

The bridge is expected to be removed and a new two-lane bridge be put up in place of it. The current bridge is a one-lane bridge that was converted from an old railroad bridge that was built in 1892 according to historicbridges.org

Athens Township said that Susquehanna Valley Construction will be tasked with removing and building the new bridge and that detours will be placed to reroute traffic until the new bridge is complete.