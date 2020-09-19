Hit and run driver identified

SULLIVAN TOWNSHIP, PA (FNN) – According to First News Now, a hit and run driver was identified and cited for failure to report an accident after an incident that took place on Monday evening, September 7, 2020, in Sullivan Township.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the hit and run incident occurred along the Mountain Ridge Road east of Gafford Road.

56-year-old, Brian D. Seelye of Blossburg was traveling west along Mountain Ridge Road in a 2005 Chevrolet Uplander, when a 2016 Nissan Frontier being driven by (the identified hit and run driver) 72-year-old, Carl R. Young of Troy attempted to pass Seelye on the left when the road was to narrow to pass safely by.

Young sideswiped Seelye’s vehicle leaving a transfer of paint along the Uplander. Although Young made contact with the vehicle he continued onward and did not stop.

Police were able to make contact with Young and cited him for failure to report an accident to police.

Seelye and his passenger, 53-year-old, Laurie A. Confer of Blossburg, were not injured in the incident.