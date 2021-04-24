Hit and run investigated by Pennsylvania State Police

POTTER COUNTY, P.A. (WETM) – Pennsylvania State Police were notified of a two-vehicle crash with injury along State Route 6 at its intersection with Main Street in Roulette Township, Tuesday around 10:39 p.m.

The accident occurred as a 2013 Mazda CX-5, driven by 43-year-old Jon Skipper, of Roulette, PA., was traveling straight along State Route 6.

Jon Skipper made a left turn onto Main Street and side-swiped a 2001 Yamaha YZ250 motorcycle which was traveling east along State Route 6.

Skipper struck the motorcycle and then failed to stop as he continued west on Main Street leaving the injured rider behind.

After being struck by the Mazda, the motorcycle continued approximately 250 feet east of the initial point of impact and came to rest on the south side of State Route 6 partially off the roadway.

19-year-old Calvin Taubert of Roulette, PA., was transported to UPMC Cole Hospital for treatment of suspected serious injuries.

According to State Police, they were able to locate Jon Skipper at his residence.

State Police noted that Skipper’s vehicle sustained significant damage.

Skipper was not injured in the crash.

Calvin Taubert, the motorcycle driver still suffered concerning injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Taubert’s motorcycle suffered minor damage and was towed from the scene by Kightlingers Towing.

Both drivers were cited as the result of the State Police’s investigation.

State Police based in Coudersport did not provide what each driver was cited for in this accident.

Roulette Chemical Engine Company and EMS responded to the crash scene and assisted the motorcyclist.