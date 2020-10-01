Hit & Run: Sheriff looking for driver that hit pedestrian in Big Flats

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help identifying the person driving a vehicle allegedly involved in a hit-and-run crash Thursday afternoon on Harris Hill Road, in Big Flats.

On Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 4:20 P.M., Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to Harris Hill Road near the intersection of Lew Storch Road in the Town of Big Flats for a car pedestrian incident. It was learned that a property owner had approached a white colored, newer model Chevrolet pick-up truck, with a Pennsylvania registration that was found parked on private property. The driver of the vehicle attempted to leave the area, striking and dragging the victim. The operator of the pick-up truck is described as a white male, early thirties, clean cut with dark colored hair, wearing dark clothing. The vehicle fled the scene following the incident. The victim was transported by ambulance to the Robert Packer Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the identity of the person involved in this investigation is asked to contact the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (607)737-2933.

William A Schrom

Chemung County Sheriff