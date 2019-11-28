Holiday DWI Crackdown in New York

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM)- Law enforcement across New York State are taking part in the statewide STOP-DWI Crackdown.

The crackdown began Wednesday, November 27 and will continue until December 1.

“The Chemung County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with all the local law enforcement agencies in the community and we are taking place in the Holiday Crackdown for Thanksgiving,” said Deputy Mike Theetge from the Chemung County Sheriff’s Office.

The statewide DWI crackdown is sponsored by the stop DWI NY and the governor’s traffic safety committee. Several dates throughout the year have been chosen to ramp up departments efforts in enforcement.

Theetge says you can expect to see additional officers out on patrol for all the agencies in our area.

The main goal of this crackdown is to ensure everyone has a safe and happy Holiday.

“One of the big focus points for us in this Holiday Crackdown is we want to make sure everybody is home for the Holidays, sitting around the table with their family and enjoying,” said Theetge.

