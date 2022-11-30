CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Feeling festive this weekend? The City of Corning has a couple of events for people to enjoy.

Over at the Corning Museum of Glass is the annual Holiday Open House. This event allows guests to take photos of various holiday themed artwork and displays, including a 14-foot tall tree made out of over 2,000 glass ornaments. Another display includes three exhibits representing the three main holidays at the end of the year: Christmas, Hanukkah, and Kwanzaa.

“Santa and Mrs. Claus will be roaming the museum, and people can take pictures with them,” said Ann Campbell, the museum’s Communications Manager. “We’ll have musicians from the community as well as activities and some arts and crafts. There’s lots to do for everyone.”

Besides the Corning Museum of Glass, Corning’s Gaffer District also has a lot in store this month. This Saturday is the 74th annual Sparkle, featuring vendors, community sing-alongs, horse-drawn carriage rides, and a visit from Santa himself.

Corning Gaffer District’s Sparkle is Saturday, Dec. 3rd from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will be highlighted by Hallmark for the channel’s “Countdown to Christmas.”

Multiple road closures will also be put in place during Corning Gaffer District’s Sparkle Celebration. A full list of road closures can be found here.