ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira residents opened their doors to guests on Sunday as part of Near Westside Neighborhood Association’s 37th annual Home for the Holidays event.

The event allows residents to take self-guided tours inside some of Elmira’s best homes, and given the season, allows homeowners to decorate the interior with their favorite holiday items.

This year, the tour featured five houses, some being on the tour in the past, while others for the first time and being renovated to preserve the historic nature of the building.

The houses are picked by the board members from the Near Westside Neighborhood Association by simply asking the homeowner if they’d like to have their house on the tour. Some people that are asked don’t like the idea of strangers walking inside their homes, while others welcome them in to see collections of antiques and holiday decorations.

Not every home on the tour is a single-family home, some are apartments that were once large mansions at the turn of the 20th century, but have now been renovated to accommodate multiple families.

Capriotti Properties is an example of this where they have been renovating older west side homes for years, turning them into apartments or updated homes to buy.

Having this special event every year allows people to appreciate the antique homes in Elmira that they wouldn’t be able to do otherwise.

It gives a sense of community to local residents as they get to know their neighbors while potentially seeing someone on the tour they may not have seen in some time.

The home tour went from noon to 4 p.m. with a reception that followed.