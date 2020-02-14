Home Central in Vestal catches fire Thursday afternoon

VESTAL, NY – The Home Central store in Vestal burst into flames this afternoon shortly before 2.

Smoke poured out of the warehouse behind the main building, stretching hundreds of feet in the air.

Firefighters from the Vestal Fire Department and other Vestal emergency services were on the scene.

Pedestrians looked on at the burning home improvement store located on Stage Road not far from the Rail Trail, as smoke continued to billow out of it.

As a result, all of Stage Road, and one lane of Main Street were closed off.

It is not known how the fire started and if there are any injuries.