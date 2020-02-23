Home destroyed by early morning blaze in Millerton

Millerton, P.a. (WETM) – A couple is homeless after a fire destroyed their home early Saturday morning.

According to First News Now Daggett (Big Elm), Millerton, Mansfield, and Webs Mills were dispatched for a reported single-family structure fire around 12:30 am.

The home was located at 145 Pumpkin Hill Cross Road.

First News Now reports the 1969 3-bedroom home was reported to be fully engulfed when crews arrived on the scene at 12:40 am.

Pine City, Lawerenceville, and Blossburg fire units were called to standby for the companies fighting the blaze.

According to Big Elm Assistant Chief Joe Pratt, the fire was extinguished at 3:07 am. All crews cleared the scene by 3:47 am.

The American Red Cross was contacted to assist the two residents who escaped the burning home unharmed.

FNN has received the following information as the couple is in need of the following clothing items.

Men’s:

Pants – 32×34

Shirts – large

Shoes – 11

Women’s:

Pants – 22

Shirts – 3x

Shoes – 6

Any donations can be dropped to Diane Aseline Rote at 1137 Mack Road in Mansfield. Or call 570-659-5890 for further details.