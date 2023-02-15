Image of a home near Bath in Steuben County on Emerson Road. Photo-Bath Vol. Fire Department.

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) — Multiple fire departments responded Wednesday to a structure fire in Bath, leaving a home in ruin.

According to the Bath Volunteer Fire Department, around 4:24 p.m. on Feb. 15, Bath fire and ambulance were sent to a fire on Emerson Road in Steuben County.

When units arrived on the scene they found a double-wide mobile home entirely on fire.

As a result, additional aid was requested from Bath VA, Howard, Kanona, Savona, Hammondsport, and Avoca fire departments.

Fire crews learned that no one was home at the time of the fire, and there were no reported injuries, Units were still on the scene as of 8:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, but Steuben County Fire Investigators were called to the scene to help find and determine the reason.