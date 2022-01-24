Home heating tips and tricks during cold weather

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Below freezing temperatures are here to stay in the Twin Tiers this week. As the region braces for more cold surges, staying warm indoors is becoming more essential.

“We’re looking at temperatures that are going to be below freezing for pretty much our entire area including those in the Twin Tiers there,” said Mitchell Gaines, Meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Binghamton, NY. “So we still have a long ways to go in terms of the very cold weather.”

Keeping things around the house warm is especially important given the cold weather predicted for this week. Here are useful tips for preventing house damage from the freezing conditions in the air:

Use heat tape to stop pipes from freezing

Apply wall and ceiling paint to prevent cracks and gaps

Place a portable heater near pipes to warm them up

Hardware stores, including Do It Center in Horseheads, also have items necessary for safe driving conditions. Here are a few tips for traveling on the road in cold weather:

Take a portable shovel in case you get stuck

Apply salt or cat litter on tires to ease out of driveways

Have extra washer fluid to prevent fog and ice on windows

Use snow tires for better traction

In response to the big winter storm that struck the Twin Tiers last Monday, be on the lookout for a possible shortage of rock salt for tires and driveways. This product made a lot of sales at the time, especially at the Do It Center in Horseheads.

Stay in touch with the 18 Storm Team for updates on weather forecasts and conditions in the Twin Tiers. The team’s page can be viewed here.