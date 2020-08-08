Home hit after 2-vehicle crash, catches fire

(FNN) According to FNN, fire and ambulance crews rushed to a two-vehicle accident where a pickup truck ended up smashing into a home and catching on fire.

The accident occurred on Friday, August 7, 2020, around 1:30PM at the intersection of Balsam Road and Stony Fork Road in Delmar Township.

According to the family, a car and a pickup collided into each other at the intersection.

The family says that the impact was so hard it sent the car carrying a family of four into a tractor sitting in front of a garage.

After hitting the tractor, the car bounced back into the roadway facing the opposite direction in which it was traveling.

The pickup involved in the crash just went over the knoll and directly smashed head-on into the side of the home. The impact was so hard that the entire 2017 three bedroom home shuddered.

The truck split the home open and shoved a bed inside the home four feet away from the wall where it had sat prior to the crash.

The truck then caught fire and flames spread from the front of the vehicle to the home. According to Jeff Heath, his brother grabbed a rug off the ramp to the home and started beating on the flames.

As his brother fought the flames, complete strangers drove in and pulled out fire extinguishers they had in their trucks and joined in to help battle the stubborn flames.

While everyone was working on getting the flames out, Jeff Heath was able to use his own truck to pull the burning pickup away from the house. This allowed everyone to focus on knocking down the flames of the burning home.

“It was amazing that total strangers stopped to help us fight the fire,” Jeff Heath stated.

“It is nice to know there are still good people out there who care enough to stop and help,” Heath said.

“They deserved to be recognized in the news,” he said with a smile.

Wellsboro fire crews arrived on scene at 1:42PM and reported that the pickup truck involved in the crash was well involved.

Firefighters quickly grabbed the hoses and went to work battling both fires. The house was the first fire that was brought under control, and minutes later it was reported out, as crews continued to work on extinguishing the burning truck.

“I’m not sure I would be here now had I been laying in my bed when that truck hit the home,” Jeff Heath pointed out.

The Heath family agreed that it was a miracle that there were no injuries to those involved in the two-vehicle accident and that no one was injured in the home at the time it was hit by the pickup truck.

The Heath family will be staying with their daughter, as the electric and gas to the home was shut off due to the accident. The home may have been moved by the impact, so the home has to be inspected, as does the gas line running into the home.

The Heath family does have insurance on the three old-year-old home, which is owned by Julia Heath.

Pennsylvania State Police are handling the investigation into the cause of the accident. Both vehicles were towed to the Gaines Garage.