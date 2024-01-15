ELMIRA HEIGHTS, N.Y. (WETM) — One man is in custody after a home invasion in Elmira Heights drew in a police response from several agencies.

According to the Elmira Heights Police Department, 46-year-old Stephen C. Mullen was arrested and charged with Burglary in the first degree after he was found inside a home on Wednesday.

Police say that on Wednesday, Jan. 10, around 3:19 a.m., units were sent to the 200 block of West 18th Street in the village for a reported home invasion. Police were flagged down by the caller who told them that Mullen was still inside the home when police arrived.

New York State Police and the Elmira Heights Police Department went into the home where they found Mullen trying to hide. Police arrested Mullen without an issue.

Police took Mullen to the Village of Elmira Heights Court to be processed before being moved to the Chemung County Jail.