Homeless shelters increased housing due to cold weather

SOUTHERN TIER, N.Y. (WETM) – This past January was one of the coldest months the Southern Tier had in a while, with snowfall amounts and home heating bills rising since December. The same can be said for the number of people housed in homeless shelters in the past month.

Local organizations across the Southern Tier saw higher numbers of sheltered people as the temperatures dropped significantly. According to Katie Rhodes, Communications Coordinator at Catholic Charities of Chemung/Schuyler, the average number of sheltered people in January increased from about 114 to about 132 compared to December. The average low temperature also decreased by 15 degrees Fahrenheit.

Monthly comparison of low temperatures and number of people housed by the Catholic Charities Homeless Shelter

“With the temperatures being so cold, it’s been very important to make sure that people have shelter,” said Katie. “Our numbers increased by about 20 people just between December and January. We’re serving currently over 100 adults and over 30 children.”

Donations towards Catholic Charities have also leveled off throughout January. This is partly due to the organization receiving a lot of generous donations during the holiday season. A list of donations needed for Catholic Charities can be found on the organization’s website.

Catholic Charities is now giving shelter to 117 adults and 42 children. The organization continues to provide enough staff despite the harsh weather conditions.