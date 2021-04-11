Honoring local heroes in hard hats

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Every day, lineworkers risk electrocution, falling and strangulation. It’s no wonder their profession is among the 25 most dangerous jobs in the country. Hauling heavy gear, they regularly scale 40-foot poles near high-voltage power lines – and often in stormy weather.

New York’s electric cooperatives recognize the second Monday of every April as National Lineman Appreciation Day.

On April 12th, you’re invited to #ThankALineworker by celebrating the men and women who work around the clock, putting their lives on the line to keep power flowing to our homes, schools and businesses.

“Our lineworkers are heroes in every sense of the word,” said Joshua Gauss, Engineering and Operations Manager at Steuben Rural Electric Cooperative, Inc. “As the first responders of our workforce, we count on them to get us through some of our darkest hours, day or night. They truly deserve this special day of recognition.”