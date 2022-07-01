ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM-TV) – In the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 2, 2018, New York State Trooper Nicholas Clark lost his life in the line of duty as he answered a distress call in the Town of Erwin. This Saturday will mark the fourth anniversary of his tragic death.

Nicholas F. Clark

1988 – 2018

The 29-year-old Canisteo native was shot in an exchange of gunfire between officers and a man barricaded inside a home. He died at the scene. Trooper Clark’s funeral took place at Alfred University, his alma mater.

Today, Clark’s memory is kept alive in the hearts of all who knew him and loved him. There are also many tributes and memorials in his honor. Including one at the Steuben County Law Enforcement Memorial in Bath, and a bridge along Interstate 86 in Steuben County which now bears his name, Trooper Nicholas F. Clark Memorial ridge.

People from across the nation attend Clark’s funeral on Sunday, July 8, 2018 at Alfred University McLane Center







Clark was a graduate of Canisteo/Greenwood High School class of 2006. He was a gifted athlete in both football and was State wrestling champ his senior year.

Nick graduated from the NY State Police Academy in 2015. He worked out of New York State Police – Troop E, (Zone 3) in Bath when he died.