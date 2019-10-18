Hope Church holding services at the Clemens Center

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Hope Church plans to extend their church services from Corning to the Elmira area. Their services will be at the Clemens Center.

Hope Church’s pastor Nathan Hackett told 18 news, they noticed such growth in their home church in Corning, the church wanted to expand to the Elmira community.

Pastor Hackett also said he saw an opportunity to bring people closer together and thought the Clemens Center was the perfect place to expand.

“We’ll be having four live worship bands, live communicators, live kids programs-everything is the same in both locations live hosting,” Hackett said, “Clemens center is a beautiful building.”

Services will start this Sunday, October 20 at the Clemens Center at 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m.