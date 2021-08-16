Hope Endures despite cancelation of 2021 Guthrie Gala

SAYRE, PA. (WETM) – Due to continued health and safety concerns brought about by COVID-19, Guthrie Gala 2021 has been canceled, but the Sayre House of Hope still needs community support.

The Sayre House of Hope, which benefits from the Gala every year, is having its “Hope Endures” campaign that provides temporary housing and support to patients and families 365 days a year.

It provides a home away from home for family members of patients who travel to the Sayre campus. Whether individuals have daily treatments that make it difficult to travel to and from home, or they have a family member in the hospital for an extended period of time, the Sayre House of Hope can provide a much-needed place to stay during a difficult time.

“The House of Hope helps give families an opportunity to heal. Without the availability of the House of Hope to support families through their medical crisis, some simply would not be able to get the quality care they need for their loved ones.” Said Elizabeth Hibbard, Resident Manager of Sayre House of Hope, “The generous donations we receive help us to continue to be a sanctuary for those in need of medical treatment, and their loved ones who support them.”

For more information on the Sayre House of Hope and the “Hope Endures” initiative, visit www.guthrie.org/gala.