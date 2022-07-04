HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – 4th of July celebrations are happening nationwide with food, music, vendors, and fireworks. This is all what happened over in Hornell earlier today.

Hornell Partners for Growth kicked off their annual 4th of July festival at noon today with a parade and various events for the whole family to enjoy. Over fifty vendors were at Veterans Memorial Park, including food stands and carnival games. The food stands at the festival included David’s Concessions, Biggies Tacos, The Old Mill Inn & Getmen Tents, and The Scoop.

“The last four years we’ve gotten a lot bigger with the amount of vendors that we have,” said Val Whitehill, manager of Hornell Partner for Growth. “We have vendors coming out all the way out from Pennsylvania. We have vendors from Corning, Elmira, and we even have some from Rochester.”

Besides food and carnival games, many events took place during the festival earlier today as well. One of these events was the “Cruze’n Time 4th of July Car Show”, which presented vintage automobiles throughout the past 100 years.

There were also plenty of events for kids to enjoy, including a couple bounce houses, an end zone football game, a 40′ obstacle course, and a two lane slide. All events were free to the kids, but donations for groups like Hornell YMCA, Hornell Bible Church, Voss Studio’s, and PRC of the Valley were encouraged.

This is the first Hornell 4th of July festival since the start of the coronavirus pandemic that eased all CDC guidelines. Restrictions related to wearing masks and providing hand sanitizer were mandated for the past couple years.

“It was definitely a little bit different,” said Val. “This is the first time there’s no restrictions, but we did have this last year.”

Guests also have enough time to enjoy live music before it’s all gone. Unoriginal Gravity performs from 4:30 to 6:30 and Public Water Supply performs from 7:00 to 10:00.

Hornell Partners for Growth is also expecting a flood of guests to overrun one of the park’s open areas later tonight for the fireworks show. The fireworks will be launched at 10:00 PM, and the festival will end immediately after the show’s finale.