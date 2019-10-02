Hornell High School debuts student-run credit union

Breaking News
HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – Hornell Senior High School rolled out its student-run credit union.

Students and staff were excited to unveil the new ServU Credit Union branch located at the high school. It was named “The Vault,” where the operation joins similar ventures at schools in Bath and Dundee.

“It’s important to me because it’s something I am interested in when I am older,” said student Natalia Mix. “As a CFO, you have to learn about things like this,” continued Mix.

“This allows them to get real-life work experience when they are in school,” said ServU Credit Union Marketing Manager Carrie Foley.

The vault will be open every Wednesday when school is in session where students received hands-on experience in the daily operations of a transactional teller line and were able to perform basic banking functions.

