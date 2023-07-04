HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The City of Hornell held its July 4 parade this afternoon.

The parade winded about a mile through downtown with many organizations and parade-goers lining up along the route. The parade began at noon and went down Seneca Street, Genesee Street, Main Street and Bank Street. For some, it was about bringing the community together. For others, it was more about spending time with friends and the fireworks. Either way, it’s an excuse to spend time with loved ones and have fun.

“I like the parades. I like seeing everybody together. that brings out the community,” said Kaycie Plank, a parade-goer.

“I love that it brings all of America together. and the patriotism that we share,” said Sarah Zeh, a participant in the parade with Diamond Athletics.

“Friends, food and of course the Hornell parade,” said Amanda Azzi of Diamond Athletics.

“I would say family, friends, the picnics and fireworks,” said Bethany Adams, a participant from Diamond Athletics.