Hornell Intermediate School evacuated after small fire

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hornell City School District’s Intermediate School was evacuated after a small fire in a classroom on Tuesday morning.

According to the district’s Facebook page, the fire was extinguished by the principal and fire departments responded to the school.

Due to the amount of smoke inside the building, students at the intermediate school will be transported to the high school for the remainder of the day.

If parents would like to authorize their student to be transported home early or to allow them to walk home, they’re asked to contact the District at 324-1302 x 1462.

Students will be dismissed from the High School at the normal time if authorization for early dismissal is not received.

It’s unknown at this time whether the school will be open on Wednesday.