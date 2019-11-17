Hornell Intermediate School to hold a Read-a-Thon fundraiser for local youth

HORNELL, N.Y. (WETM) – The Hornell Intermediate School will hold a Read-a-Thon fundraiser a local youth.

5th grader Skyla Coddington will be honored.

Skyla had a cancerous Medulloblastoma removed from her brain and has been undergoing radiation and chemotherapy since July 2019.

Community members and or businesses that would like to read for 15 minutes are encouraged to contact the main office at 324-1304 to set up a time slot.

In an effort to help the family with medical expenses, we have invited community members to read throughout the day on December 5th from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be someone continuously reading to students in the library for 12 hours straight.

Students in the school will be collecting donations in the amount $1, $3, $5, or any amount their sponsors would like to give.

All the money raised will be given directly to the family. Students were given a donation booklet to document the sponsor and the amount each sponsor gives. Along with the donation booklet, there is a light blue “sponsor book” for the sponsor to write their name on which will be displayed outside the main office.