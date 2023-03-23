URBANA, N.Y. (WETM) — One person was injured and another arrested after the Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says a Hornell man struck an individual with their vehicle in Urbana on Tuesday.

According to police, Nicholas O. Green, 28, was arrested Tuesday, March, 21, after being located by police for allegedly forcing someone out of his vehicle and then striking them with the vehicle.

Police say that Green had been driving a vehicle on Longwell Lane in Urbana, N.Y. when he intentionally kicked out a passenger from the vehicle.

Police allege that when Green was driving away from the scene, his vehicle collided with the former passenger, causing injury.

Green and his vehicle were located a short time later by the Canisteo Police Department, and arrested,

Green has been charged with Assault in the Second Degree, a class D Felony, and Reckless Endangerment in the Second Degree.

Green was arraigned in the Centralized Arraignment Court and released.